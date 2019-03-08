Your guide to summer in east London

The spectacular Under the Stars music, dance and culture festival returns to East Ham park. Picture: Newham Council Newham Council

As Londoners prepare to bake in July's potentially record-breaking temperatures, we've rounded up the best of east London's summer activities from aerial theatre, modern art tours and music spectacles to family fun days and wildlife ventures - here's our most exciting and creative ways to enjoy the sunshine.

Sip artisan gins while you cruise the river Lea. Picture: Gin on the River. Sip artisan gins while you cruise the river Lea. Picture: Gin on the River.

A Summer of Fun, The Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford.

July 29 to August 29, 11am-4pm,

The shopping centre will be holding a mix of interactive events for kids throughout the summer such workshops, an opportunity to win a free uniform and the return of the Wild Slyde. Activities will take place daily.

Whether forest conservation is your thing or it's your little ones who are the nature detectives, Redbridge Council has got you covered with a range of activities in Hainault Forest and its many parks. Picture: Woodland Trust. Whether forest conservation is your thing or it's your little ones who are the nature detectives, Redbridge Council has got you covered with a range of activities in Hainault Forest and its many parks. Picture: Woodland Trust.

Secret Cinema filmmaking programme, Barking and Dagenham.

Monday August 5 to Friday August 23.

A free three week programme for young persons (aged 14-25) living or studying in Barking or Dagenham. Participants receive guidance and resources to create and deliver their own creative film projects. A partnership between Barking and Dagenham Council and Film London's equal access network. Contact community@secretgroup.com

The spectacular Under the Stars music, dance and culture festival returns to East Ham park. Picture: Newham Council. The spectacular Under the Stars music, dance and culture festival returns to East Ham park. Picture: Newham Council.

Gin on the river, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Saturday August 17, 5pm-8pm.

A tranquil three hour cruise around the Olympic Park, Hackney Wick and East London Canal Network. Taste four different gin and discover each gins's unique taste and history, these will be provided as samples, with tonic on the table to mix. Tickets £65, 18+ only.

Enjoy exquisite opera and theatre between in the skyscrapers in Canary Wharf. Picture: Canary Wharf Group PLC. Enjoy exquisite opera and theatre between in the skyscrapers in Canary Wharf. Picture: Canary Wharf Group PLC.

White House Gallery is throwing a free 'house party' to celebrate the opening of its summer season and to mark its third birthday. Expect homemade pizza, music, pop-up performances and collaborative art. Everyone welcome including pets.

Nature Detectives, Hainault Forest.

Wednesday August 28 and Thursday August 29, 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 2.30pm.

Have a go on the drums at the African festiva in Barking's market square. Picture: Kiskirine Events. Have a go on the drums at the African festiva in Barking's market square. Picture: Kiskirine Events.

Are you ready to solve a wild mystery? Calling all young explorers to the country park for a puzzling whodunit, plus tree tracking, bug hunting and badge making. Suitable for adventurers 13 years and under.

DisABILITY Fun Day, Hub building in East Park, Victoria Park.

Thursday July 25, 11am-3pm.

The 2018 Havering Show. The 2018 Havering Show.

A special event designed for people with disabilities of all ages, with information and fun activities. All ages welcome.

House of Rainbow summer cook out, Crownfield Road, Stratford.

Saturday August 24, 3.30pm-8.30pm.

S Club Party performing on the main stage last year at the Havering Show. Picture: Ken Mears. S Club Party performing on the main stage last year at the Havering Show. Picture: Ken Mears.

LGBTQ charity hosts a BYOB afternoon of food and dance. Meet the directors and volunteers and support the charity. £5 advanced tickets, £10 on the door.

Eat It! Family exhibition at Redbridge Museum. High Road, Ilford.

Tuesday July 23 to Saturday August 31.

The Havering Show complete with fairground rides, food and music brings in the crowds in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Havering Council The Havering Show complete with fairground rides, food and music brings in the crowds in Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Havering Council

Through interactive displays, puzzles and games, discover the past, present and future of food in Redbridge. Have fun down on the Victorian farm, sail your crops to market on the river Roding, eat like an Ice Age mammoth, survive wartime rationing and explore food from around the world.

Community Fun Day, Haileybury Youth Centre, Stepney Green.

Thursday August 1, 3pm-8pm.

A day of fun activities for all age groups. Alongside a range of organisations providing advice and support, open to the whole community.

The Havering Show, Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch.

Sunday August 25 and Monday August 26, 11am-7pm.

This August bank holiday weekend with an eclectic music line-up on the Fairground Fairkytes live stage, the Community Performance stage, licensed bars, street food and children's attractions.

Tickets £3 online an £4 on the doors, kids under 10 go free.

Under the Stars, East Ham Central Park, East Ham.

Saturday August 10 and Sunday August 11.

The free outdoor music spectacle returns to East Ham. With acts from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to DJ and producer Naughty Boy, there'll be something for everyone to enjoy. Come around and bring your friends and family for a night under the stars.

Redbridge nature conservation workdays and events, Roding Valley Park, Royston Gardens, Ray Park, Seven Kings Park and Fairlop Waters.

July 30 to September 12.

A mix of fun outdoor activities from park and pond clean up, pruning the neglected wildlife to conducting surveys on butterflies and data collection on pond life. A great way to make friends and be out in the sunshine this summer.

Summer Fun Day, Ropewalk Gardens, Whitechapel.

Monday August 5, 11am-4pm.

Games, sports, arts and crafts, children's inflatables and much more - fun for the whole family!

Art and industry in east London walk, Pudding Mill DLR station, Tower Hamlets.

Saturday, August 3, 2pm-4pm.

A walking tour through the industrial heritage of lower Lea Valley from fine porcelain in the 18th century, through gasworks, gin, cosmetics and explosives to film studios. London's first dedicated modern and contemporary art walk. Finish at Gasworks Dock with the chance for refreshments before the a short walk to Star Lane DLR station. £12, £9 for concessions.

Urban Astronaut aerial theatre, Ken Aston square, Barkingside.

Saturday August 17, 11am and 3pm.

A bold new direction in physical theatre choreographed around a bespoke structure, Urban Astronaut combines stunning design, a compelling narrative and unseen before aerial performance, using a unique flying machine that suspends the performer 20 feet in the air. Free.

The Holiday Club, 190 Burdett Road, Mile End.

Monday July 29 - Friday August 2, 8.30am-5pm.

A great place for your kids to have fun, make friends and try new activities during the holidays. Activities include swimming, arts and crafts, fun games and sports and bouncy castle play sessions. All weekdays, 5-16 years.

African festival and market, Market square, Barking.

Wednesday August 14, 10am-6pm.

An outdoor event with cultural and artistic representations from 8 African countries. Live performances, drums workshops, hair and plaiting workshops and market stalls.

Outdoor theatre and opera, Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf.

Mondays July 22, 29 and August 5, 7pm.

Enjoy performances of two classic Shakespeare plays and a musical adaptation of a classic Arthurian tale from three fantastic up-and-coming theatre troupes. Bring along your picnic and picnic mat then be transported to Sicily, Camelot and Athens as dusk falls on Canary Wharf.

Brentwood family fun days

Fridays, July 26 - August 30.

An affordable fun day out for the family every Friday in a different location during the school holidays provided by the council.

July 26 - King George's Playing Fields

August 2 - Warley Playing Fields

August 16 - Hutton Recreation Ground

August 23 - King George's Playing Fields

August 30 - Bishops Hall Park.