Search

Advanced search

Supermarkets donating end-of-day surplus food to help East End families in poverty

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 July 2020

Tesco's community scheme in east London with food collected through FareShare redistribution charity. Picture: Andrew Parsons

Tesco's community scheme in east London with food collected through FareShare redistribution charity. Picture: Andrew Parsons

©2018 Andrew Parsons/i-Images

More than 100,000 meals have now been sent to East End charities and community groups using surplus food from the Tesco supermarket chain in the past five years.

The milestone has been reached during the pandemic with more groups signing up at their local branches for families below the poverty line.

You may also want to watch:

The food comes from stores like Bromley-by-Bow and Bethnal Green which work out what fresh products are likely to be unsold at the end of the day. It is collected through the FareShare food redistribution charity in a nationwide scheme thought to be the largest in Europe.

“The scheme is a real game-changer for those working with the vulnerable,” the FareShare charity’s chief executive Lindsay Boswell said. “It is allowing more people to get food which would otherwise go to waste.”

Groups in the East End which have signed up are among 566 charities across London getting donations from the supermarket chain now recycling 77 per cent of its daily surplus. Around 700 new groups up and down the country have signed up to receive the surplus food since the pandemic began.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Spitalfields building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Spitalfields building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Prestigious Diana Award for Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam

Wapping Youth FC's Nahimul Islam has received the Diana Award for going above and beyond in their daily life to create and sustain positive change

Campbell ‘optimistic’ for WSL crowds next season

Director of women's football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium

Third title in four years for Tower Hamlets ACE 05 FC

Ace 05 FC of Tower Hamlets have been crowned champions of the Inner London Football LEague

Player ratings: West Ham show character to beat Chelsea in much-needed result

West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 2

South Africa's Ernie Els celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes