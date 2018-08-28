Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Donors smash £10k target to get Bethnal Green’s Frank Wang back in business

PUBLISHED: 13:58 09 January 2019

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick

Archant

Campaigners have smashed their £10,000 fundraising target to help Frank Wang get back in business.

Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurryCommuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry

The Bethnal Green coffee stall-holder was forced to sell his cart and equipment to keep a roof over his family’s head after his power supply was cut off last year.

To help him buy replacements, well-wishers set up a Crowdfunder page but had to reach their £9,780 target by Friday or lose all the donated money.

They hit the magic number last night and have now gone £200 over it.

Supporter Sam Dodd said: “We are all utterly thrilled. It’s absolutely amazing. It’s such great news. Frank is thrilled. He seems blown away.

“We want to say to donors that we are so unbelievably grateful and bowled over by the power of the community. When locals come together for change, it really can happen.

“We are not as much of an individualistic society as it can sometimes feel. Everyone cares about each other really, and it shows when things like this succeed,” she added.

Thanks to his donors Frank can now invest in a replacement van which meets a new minimum width restriction and equipment including a coffee machine along with car batteries to help his power supply.

And in return they will receive a free coffee, 10 per cent discount and hug from the man himself.

Customers and members of the London’s Chinese community rushed to Frank’s aid last August when he lost his power supply when an upmarket café moved into a Tower Hamlets Council-owned converted toilet block feet away from his stall.

They gathered outside Bethnal Green station’s Cambridge Heath Road entrance to protest with a petition signed by 4,163 supporters delivered to London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

City Hall assured London Assembly member Unmesh Desai last summer that Frank could stay.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Donors smash £10k target to get Bethnal Green’s Frank Wang back in business

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick

Poplar wheelchair user with fear of heights set to do one of the world’s highest bungee jumps

Jackie Kennedy with Kingston. Picture: CANINE PARTNERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists