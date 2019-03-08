Search

TV's Suranne Jones gets backing from Half Moon youth theatre in Limehouse for Children In Need

PUBLISHED: 08:03 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 31 October 2019

Suranne Jones gets backiing from half Moon youth theare members for Children In Need album. Picture: Matt Burlem

Suranne Jones gets backiing from half Moon youth theare members for Children In Need album. Picture: Matt Burlem

Youngsters from the Half Moon theatre's youth group have recorded a pop song with TV star Suranne Jones as part of a charity album for the BBC's Children In Need.

Abbey Road studios... members of Half Moon youth theatre recording 'Symphony' with Surannne Jones. Picture: Matt Burlem

The group featured in a special 90-minute programme on BBC1 last night showing the entire recording process, including Suranne visiting the Half Moon in Limehouse.

The youngsters, aged nine to 14, joined the star of Doctor Foster and Gentlemen Jack on her cover of Symphony by Clean Bandit.

The song was suggested by them during their first session with Suranne and were "over the moon" when she chose it for her album covers.

Renowned vocal coach Mark De-Lisser prepared youngsters for the recording at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in St John's Wood made famous by The Beatles in 1969 posing on the pedestrian crossing outside.

The charity album, BBC Children In Need: Got It Covered, features 11 actors from stage and screen, including Olivia Colman, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

