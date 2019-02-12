Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Docklands bombing survivors claim victims have committed suicide while waiting for compensation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 February 2019

L-R: Jonathan Ganesh, Ihsan Bashir, Aazim Ihsan and Hannan Ihsan hold a memorial service for the victims of the Docklands bombing in 1996. Picture: JONATHAN GANESH

L-R: Jonathan Ganesh, Ihsan Bashir, Aazim Ihsan and Hannan Ihsan hold a memorial service for the victims of the Docklands bombing in 1996. Picture: JONATHAN GANESH

Archant

The victims of the IRA Docklands bombing have claimed some have taken their own lives as they desperately wait for government help.

Devastation in 1996 when IRA bombed Canary Wharf with Libyan-supplied semtex. Picture: Republic GalleryDevastation in 1996 when IRA bombed Canary Wharf with Libyan-supplied semtex. Picture: Republic Gallery

Survivor Jonathan Ganesh was speaking after a memorial marking the 23rd anniversary of the blast in South Quays which killed two and injured more than 100 in 1996.

The president of the Docklands Victims’ Association (DVA) urged ministers to stop dragging their feet and provide compensation from Libyan assets held in London following the overthrow of the country’s former dictator Colonel Gaddafi in 2011.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about paying for care. The victims can’t wait any longer. Please don’t let more people go to their graves knowing their life was worth nothing,” Mr Ganesh said.

He added that at least two members of the DVA had committed suicide since the atrocity.

Security guard Jonathan Ganesh rescued from Midland Bank bombing in 1996. Picture: East London AdvertiserSecurity guard Jonathan Ganesh rescued from Midland Bank bombing in 1996. Picture: East London Advertiser

But a parliamentary committee of MPs was told last November that the assets could not be used for Docklands victims. This was because Gaddafi’s regime wasn’t directly involved even though they supplied the semtex, the committee heard.

Susanne Dodd, whose father Stephen was killed in an IRA attack on Harrods in 1983, said: “So many victims are now in care homes and some have taken their own lives in desperation, waiting for adequate compensation from Libya.”

Ms Dodd added that US, French and German victims of Gaddafi-sponsored terrorism had already been compensated.

“I’m sorry but the lack of government support has demeaned, demoralized and disgraced victims in the UK,” Ms Dodd said.

Ihsan Bashir’s brother Inam was killed in the Docklands blast. After floral tributes were laid at the memorial plaque at South Quays DLR station, he said: “We must ensure that all victims of terrorism are never forgotten.”

A government spokeswoman said when assets were frozen, there was no lawful way to seize them or change their ownership.

She said: “In accordance with international law, the assets belong to the sanctioned individual or entity, and sanctions can only be lifted by the EU or UN.

“Ministers and our diplomats in Libya continue to press the Libyan authorities to engage with victims and their representatives.

“The government wishes to see a just solution for all victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terrorism, and takes this issue extremely seriously.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Drugs and £10k cash seized in police raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Girl, 11, left brain-damaged after birth awarded £14m payout

Royal London Hospital. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Cloudy and foggy

The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Docklands bombing survivors claim victims have committed suicide while waiting for compensation

L-R: Jonathan Ganesh, Ihsan Bashir, Aazim Ihsan and Hannan Ihsan hold a memorial service for the victims of the Docklands bombing in 1996. Picture: JONATHAN GANESH

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists