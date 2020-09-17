Search

Fund set up to help sneezing stray cat from Cable Street get surgery to stop nose bleeds

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2020

Suso the stray cat needs surgery to remove a rotten tooth which vets believe is causing an infection which make him sneeze so much his nose bleeds. Picture: Rhiannon Wilkins

A fundraiser has been launched to help a stray cat whose nose keeps bleeding get surgery.

The poorly puss is believed to be between four and seven years old. Picture: Rhiannon WilkinsThe poorly puss is believed to be between four and seven years old. Picture: Rhiannon Wilkins

The black and white puss named Suso is one of several cats which have taken up residence in and around the car park at Cable Street Studios in Limehouse.

The feline is believed to have been abandoned by an owner who rented space at the former sweet factory a few years ago, but he has since been adopted by the creatives now based at the studio.

Suso fell ill with incurable cat flu last winter and spent two weeks in an animal hospital. The pre-existing condition meant he couldn’t be insured.

Festival producer, Rhiannon Wilkins, who is based at the studios, has spent £650 on prescriptions and vet’s bills.

Suso has made his home at the studios in Cable Street. Picture: Rhiannon WilkinsSuso has made his home at the studios in Cable Street. Picture: Rhiannon Wilkins

Staff at Goddard Veterinary Group in Mile End want to operate to remove a rotten tooth which is believed to be at the root of a secondary infection causing Suso’s nose bleeds.

But with festivals cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic there hasn’t been much work for Rhiannon who is now seeking donations to meet the £1,500 cost of surgery.

Rhiannon, from Whitechapel, said: “Suso’s a big personality. Being on his own for so long, there’s a legend around him. He’s the building’s mascot. He’s missing a few teeth, he’s basically a bit of a bruiser.

“But he’s really hung on in there. He brings so much joy to the people here. This is about giving that love and affection back,” she added.

Most donations so far have come from people who are still at the studios or used to be based there.

Rhiannon is hoping she can raise another £800 to reach the target and put the spring back into Suso’s step.

The animal hospital where he spent two weeks last winter offered to take him to a cat charity which helps pusses with comple needs, but Rhiannon didn’t want to take him away from his home.

“He’s most comfortable here. If he can’t get the care he could go there. But this is about trying to keep him here,” she said.

To donate visit GoFundMe and search for surgery fund for Cable Street Suso.

