Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cycle charity makes its big move to Bethnal Green carrying its office on cargo bikes

PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 09 May 2019

Cycle charity moves its whole operation by cargo bike in office move from Farringdon to Bethnal Green. Picture: Sustrans

Cycle charity moves its whole operation by cargo bike in office move from Farringdon to Bethnal Green. Picture: Sustrans

Sustrans

A national charity that promotes walking and cycling has appropriately moved its London HQ to Bethnal Green using electric cargo bikes rather than hiring a haulage lorry.

Volunteers from Sustrans loaded up files and office equipment to haul them on the three mile cycle to their new 'home' in Cambridge Heath Road.

It was a fitting gesture to the environment for its London team of 53 moving their belongings from Farringdon through the traffic-congested streets.

You may also want to watch:

"We have shifted the contents of a sizeable workplace," the charity's London director Matt Winfield pointed out. "Using cargo bikes just goes to prove it's possible to relocate in a way that is environmentally sound."

Moving to the East End builds on Sustrans' connection with the area, such as its campaign for a cycle and pedestrian bridge over the Thames from Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe which is currently in the planning stage.

Tower Hamlets Council's own 'cycling champion' Kyrsten Perry said: "The charity is a major player in making east London a healthier place. We've worked with them on projects that help get children think about air quality and being more active."

Loading up for the big office move. Picture: SustransLoading up for the big office move. Picture: Sustrans

Volunteers used the electric cargo bikes to transport the office printer, 100 storage boxes, 50 crates of IT equipment, three cupboards and even two smoothie bikes.

Most Read

Raine’s Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul’s Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Raine’s Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul’s Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Fabianski is Hammer of the Year 2019

Hammer of the Year Lukasz Fabianski

Orient turn focus to making history with title and trophy double on cards

Leyton Orient director Matt Porter celebrates with Justin Edinburgh after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Bridge inquest: Barriers ‘would have saved two victims’, court told

Xavier Thomas. Picture: Met Police

Cycle charity makes its big move to Bethnal Green carrying its office on cargo bikes

Cycle charity moves its whole operation by cargo bike in office move from Farringdon to Bethnal Green. Picture: Sustrans

Victoria Park to host picnic for The Great Get Together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

Jo Cox photographed by her husband Brendan at their houseboat at Wapping.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists