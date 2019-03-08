Cycle charity makes its big move to Bethnal Green carrying its office on cargo bikes

A national charity that promotes walking and cycling has appropriately moved its London HQ to Bethnal Green using electric cargo bikes rather than hiring a haulage lorry.

Volunteers from Sustrans loaded up files and office equipment to haul them on the three mile cycle to their new 'home' in Cambridge Heath Road.

It was a fitting gesture to the environment for its London team of 53 moving their belongings from Farringdon through the traffic-congested streets.

"We have shifted the contents of a sizeable workplace," the charity's London director Matt Winfield pointed out. "Using cargo bikes just goes to prove it's possible to relocate in a way that is environmentally sound."

Moving to the East End builds on Sustrans' connection with the area, such as its campaign for a cycle and pedestrian bridge over the Thames from Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe which is currently in the planning stage.

Tower Hamlets Council's own 'cycling champion' Kyrsten Perry said: "The charity is a major player in making east London a healthier place. We've worked with them on projects that help get children think about air quality and being more active."

Volunteers used the electric cargo bikes to transport the office printer, 100 storage boxes, 50 crates of IT equipment, three cupboards and even two smoothie bikes.