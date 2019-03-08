Search

Poplar winds clock back to 1950s Britain as jitterbugs Swing East

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 July 2019

Chrisp Street Market ready for this year's Swing East festival. Picture: Poplar Harca

Chrisp Street Market ready for this year's Swing East festival. Picture: Poplar Harca

Poplar Harca

The swingers return to the East End in nostalgic mood next weekend in Poplar.

Swingers getting their gladrags on to Swing East. Picture: Poplar HarcaSwingers getting their gladrags on to Swing East. Picture: Poplar Harca

A day of Blues, Swing and Rock'n'Roll live music, dancing, vintage cars and a vintage street market is being laid on at Chrisp Street Market as it jives back in time to its 1950s' Festival of Britain roots on July 21.

Swingers can dust off their dancing shoes and shimmy onto the floor at Poplar's Chrisp Street Market for another Swing East music festival of jitterbugging and jiving as you rock around the clock from 12 noon to 7pm.

The annual hellraiser comes with a vintage market with retro clothes and vintage cars being laid on by Poplar Harca housing organisation, topped with real ales, food stalls and plenty of children's activities.

Rock around the clock to 1950s Poplar. Picture: Poplar HarcaRock around the clock to 1950s Poplar. Picture: Poplar Harca

This year's Swing East festival has live acts like King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, The Metrotones, Lynette Morgan & the Backwater Valley Boys and Natty Congeroo & the Flames of Rhythm.

