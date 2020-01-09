Search

Advanced search

Brick Lane traffic: Public workshops to discuss ways to improve walking and cycling

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 January 2020

The council said a consultation last year found people wanted to see “improvements to traffic management as well as safer pedestrian and cycle access” in Brick Lane. Picture: Google

The council said a consultation last year found people wanted to see "improvements to traffic management as well as safer pedestrian and cycle access" in Brick Lane. Picture: Google

Archant

Proposals which could see traffic access drastically reduced in Brick Lane are being discussed by Tower Hamlets Council.

Residents and business owners are being invited to workshops to discuss ways walking and cycling can be made easier in the area in a bid to improve air quality.

The council said a consultation last year found people wanted to see "improvements to traffic management as well as safer pedestrian and cycle access" in Brick Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Plans to overhaul the area, famous for its many curry restaurants, as part of the local authority's "Liveable Streets" programme are now being discussed and are expected to be revealed later this year.

A council spokesman said there are no concrete proposals at this stage but the workshops will discuss "the ideas we've received to date as well as relevant local data such as traffic flows, air quality and road collisions".

He added: "The Liveable Streets programme is aimed at improving road safety and air quality to make walking, cycling and access to public transport easier. Following the input of residents and businesses, we hope to share some proposals for Brick Lane later this year."

Residents can attend workshops on Saturday, January 25 from 10am to 12.30pm at Brady Arts & Community Centre and Wednesday, February 5, 6pm to 8.30pm at Christ Church Primary School.

A special workshop for Brick Lane businesses is being held at Christ Church Primary School on Wednesday, January 29 between 6.30pm to 9pm.

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient return to league action against Grimsby Town

George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brick Lane traffic: Public workshops to discuss ways to improve walking and cycling

The council said a consultation last year found people wanted to see “improvements to traffic management as well as safer pedestrian and cycle access” in Brick Lane. Picture: Google

Did Scotland Yard know who Jack the Ripper was in the Whitechapel Murders?

How Whitechapel Murders made the headlines 120 years on... Museum of London Docklands 2008 exhibition. Picture: Docklands Museum

Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets doctors to receive extra domestic violence support training

GPs and healthcare professionals in Tower Hamlets and in Barking and Dagenham will receive extra training in recognising signs of domestic violence. Picture: PA Wire

Leyton Orient midfielder Gorman joins Newport County on loan

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists