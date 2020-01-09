Brick Lane traffic: Public workshops to discuss ways to improve walking and cycling

The council said a consultation last year found people wanted to see "improvements to traffic management as well as safer pedestrian and cycle access" in Brick Lane. Picture: Google Archant

Proposals which could see traffic access drastically reduced in Brick Lane are being discussed by Tower Hamlets Council.

Residents and business owners are being invited to workshops to discuss ways walking and cycling can be made easier in the area in a bid to improve air quality.

Plans to overhaul the area, famous for its many curry restaurants, as part of the local authority's "Liveable Streets" programme are now being discussed and are expected to be revealed later this year.

A council spokesman said there are no concrete proposals at this stage but the workshops will discuss "the ideas we've received to date as well as relevant local data such as traffic flows, air quality and road collisions".

He added: "The Liveable Streets programme is aimed at improving road safety and air quality to make walking, cycling and access to public transport easier. Following the input of residents and businesses, we hope to share some proposals for Brick Lane later this year."

Residents can attend workshops on Saturday, January 25 from 10am to 12.30pm at Brady Arts & Community Centre and Wednesday, February 5, 6pm to 8.30pm at Christ Church Primary School.

A special workshop for Brick Lane businesses is being held at Christ Church Primary School on Wednesday, January 29 between 6.30pm to 9pm.