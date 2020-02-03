Search

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone's home

PUBLISHED: 10:07 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 03 February 2020

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A mother and son have appeared in court charged over the £50million jewellery and cash raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's Kensington home.

Cleaner Maria Mester, 47, and bar worker Emil-Bogdan Savastru - who lives in Wyllen Close, Bethnal Green - were each charged with conspiracy to commit burglary on December 13.

The pair gave their nationalities as Romanian when they confirmed their details from the dock at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on February 1.

Mr Savastru, 29, and Ms Mester - who is of no fixed abode in the UK - were ordered to appear in custody at Isleworth Crown Court on February 28.

The Metropolitan Police has said the arrests were in relation to a burglary in Palace Green, Kensington, on December 13.

The court heard that a haul of currency, jewellery and watches worth an estimated £50m were stolen, the majority of which has yet to be recovered.

The burglary happened just after Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Police said in December they were alerted by security at the building which is next to Hyde Park.

A 21-year-old man arrested at Stanstead and a 31-year-old man arrested at an east London address have been released under investigation.

