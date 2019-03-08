How the Brecon Beacons help east London's disadvantaged youths find adventure

Staff working for housing developers in east London have scaled the Brecon Beacons raising £14,000 to help disadvantaged youngsters.

The money from sponsored mountain climbing, hiking and long cycle runs has gone to the Youth Adventure Trust and to Kids Inspire as part of Taylor Wimpey East London's annual charity bash.

"The support we've received really does help make a difference to the lives of vulnerable young people," the adventure trust's Mark Davey explained. "We are increasing places available this year on our outdoor programme thanks to the money the volunteers have raised."

It's the sixth year the Taylor Wimpey staff have raised funds the trust's outdoor adventure programme which aims to inspire vulnerable youngsters to be fit and active.

The staff acted as an example by taking on tough challenges including a 112km hiking and cycling trek as well as conquering the mountain peaks of South Wales by the most hardy.

Kids Inspire, the other charity benefitting from their mountain climbing, gets money to help disadvantaged children from four and 16 with therapy, coaching and mentoring.