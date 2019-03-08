Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Teacher Louise chalks up a right royal day at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles

PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 May 2019

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent at Buckingham Palace royal garden party. Picture source: New City College

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent at Buckingham Palace royal garden party. Picture source: New City College

New City College

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent had a day out to remember away from the classroom as a guest at a royal garden party with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The senior curriculum manager received an invitation to Buckingham Palace in recognition her work at the New City College in Poplar running a 'supported internship' programme for students with learning disabilities.

"It was a brilliant day out," she said. "It's lovely to have the work recognised that curriculum managers do."

Louise was nominated for a Palace invite by the Department for Education after an inspector visiting the college was impressed by two students on her internship programme who "explained passionately" about the difference the college had made to their futures.

Her programme teaches 'employability' to those with difficult circumstances or having special needs. It puts them onto supported internships in commerce and industry while they continue their studies at the college.

Louise has so far placed students with employers such as the NHS, the Financial Times and Channel 4.

Most Read

Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Teachers at Isle of Dogs school stage three-day walkout over bullying allegations

Staff at Harbinger Primary in the Isle of Dogs have gone on strike. Picture: NEU

Bow Church reveals its dark 700 years of East End rebellious history

Ancient Bow Church looking for volunteers as tour guides. Picture: St Mary's parish

O’s offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Teachers at Isle of Dogs school stage three-day walkout over bullying allegations

Staff at Harbinger Primary in the Isle of Dogs have gone on strike. Picture: NEU

Bow Church reveals its dark 700 years of East End rebellious history

Ancient Bow Church looking for volunteers as tour guides. Picture: St Mary's parish

O’s offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

All-star line-up for UEL sports awards

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Teacher Louise chalks up a right royal day at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent at Buckingham Palace royal garden party. Picture source: New City College

Street gangs sent out by Tower Hamlets Council to fix crumbling roads with tender loving care

Road gang in Bethnal Green who've been fixing the dodgy pavement by the railway arches in Three Colt Street. Picture: LBTH

O’s captain, Widdowson and Harrold extend stay with club

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists