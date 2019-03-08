Teacher Louise chalks up a right royal day at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent at Buckingham Palace royal garden party. Picture source: New City College New City College

Teacher Louise Workman-Dent had a day out to remember away from the classroom as a guest at a royal garden party with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The senior curriculum manager received an invitation to Buckingham Palace in recognition her work at the New City College in Poplar running a 'supported internship' programme for students with learning disabilities.

"It was a brilliant day out," she said. "It's lovely to have the work recognised that curriculum managers do."

Louise was nominated for a Palace invite by the Department for Education after an inspector visiting the college was impressed by two students on her internship programme who "explained passionately" about the difference the college had made to their futures.

Her programme teaches 'employability' to those with difficult circumstances or having special needs. It puts them onto supported internships in commerce and industry while they continue their studies at the college.

Louise has so far placed students with employers such as the NHS, the Financial Times and Channel 4.