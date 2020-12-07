Search

Mile End teenager in virtual chat with Princess Anne

PUBLISHED: 10:43 07 December 2020

Saihan Islam, 16, spoke to Princess Anne. Picture: Sense

Saihan Islam, 16, spoke to Princess Anne. Picture: Sense

Sense

A teenage campaigner has shared his experience of lockdown life and coping with a disability with royalty.

Saihan Islam. Picture: Sense

Saihan Islam, from Mile End, spoke to Princess Anne as part of an online event organised by national charity Sense, which the princess has been patron of for 30 years.

The 16-year-old, who has autism and campaigns for mental health and disability awareness, spoke about the issue of social isolation and highlighted the importance of community services.

Saihan said that he “really appreciated” the opportunity, adding: “It will show how much her support means to people like me. It will help others to stand up for their rights and make themselves heard.

“I hope all the work we have done together, and to be done in the future, will help change society’s views and bring about change.

“Disability should be taken more seriously.

“This is a very challenging time. Sense has a huge, positive impact on me and other disabled people.”

