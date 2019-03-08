Teenager stabbed in Bow
PUBLISHED: 09:38 26 July 2019
Google Maps
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bow.
The boy - thought to be 16 - was injured in Knapp Road at around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 25).
You may also want to watch:
His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7665/July25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.