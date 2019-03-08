Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Teenager stabbed in Bow

PUBLISHED: 09:38 26 July 2019

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bow.

The boy - thought to be 16 - was injured in Knapp Road at around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 25).

You may also want to watch:

His injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7665/July25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Teenager stabbed in Bow

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Stortford boss Cureton delighted to have great link with O’s

Bishop's Stortford player-manager Jamie Cureton leaves the pitch to a round of applause in the 69th minute of their pre-season friendly against former club Leyton Orient

Boxing: Hearn hails Okolie following latest success

Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.

Maguire-Drew backs Orient youngsters to learn from pre-season

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists