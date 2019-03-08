Search

Advanced search

Two held on 'suspect terrorism' charges after police raids in east London

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 November 2019

Scotland Yard confirms two suspects held after police raids in east London. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard confirms two suspects held after police raids in east London. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Two me have been arrested at addresses in east London on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses.

Searches are going on at the addresses and at commercial premises, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

A 27-year-old man was detained under the 2000 Terrorism Act accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A second man aged 21 was arrested at a separate east London address on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

Both men were being held in police custody in south London.

Officers have been carrying out searches at three east London premises while the investigation continues.

Most Read

Jailed: Drug addict who strangled Poplar woman to death in her own home

Linda McArity was murdered in her flat in December last year. Picture: Met Police

Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police

Jailed: Men from Tower Hamlets who cut through electrical cables at hospital

Jonathan Whitty and Patrick Kiely. Picture: Kent Police

Moves to prevent voting fraud as Tower Hamlets gears up for December 12 general election

Deadline for voters to register for December's General Election is November 26. Picture: LBTH

Westferry training programme gives women skills needed to access jobs in hospitality sector

Graduates of the London Training Centre programme sponsored by Rockwell. Picture: Teofil Rewers

Most Read

Jailed: Drug addict who strangled Poplar woman to death in her own home

Linda McArity was murdered in her flat in December last year. Picture: Met Police

Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police

Jailed: Men from Tower Hamlets who cut through electrical cables at hospital

Jonathan Whitty and Patrick Kiely. Picture: Kent Police

Moves to prevent voting fraud as Tower Hamlets gears up for December 12 general election

Deadline for voters to register for December's General Election is November 26. Picture: LBTH

Westferry training programme gives women skills needed to access jobs in hospitality sector

Graduates of the London Training Centre programme sponsored by Rockwell. Picture: Teofil Rewers

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Two held on ‘suspect terrorism’ charges after police raids in east London

Scotland Yard confirms two suspects held after police raids in east London. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Drug addict who strangled Poplar woman to death in her own home

Linda McArity was murdered in her flat in December last year. Picture: Met Police

GPs protest over online consultations draining NHS resources from seriously ill patients

GPs planning protest in east London against speeding up privatisation of NHS practices. Picture: Mike Brooke

Poplar youth centre puts ‘spotlight’ on its role models to tackle child poverty

Making a difference to East London's young people... Spotlight's youth workers Hodon Hassan, Khadija Begum, Nadine Frederick and Treaser Jassal . Picture: Poplar Harca

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists