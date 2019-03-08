Two held on 'suspect terrorism' charges after police raids in east London

Scotland Yard confirms two suspects held after police raids in east London. Picture: Met Police MPS

Two me have been arrested at addresses in east London on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Searches are going on at the addresses and at commercial premises, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

A 27-year-old man was detained under the 2000 Terrorism Act accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A second man aged 21 was arrested at a separate east London address on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

Both men were being held in police custody in south London.

Officers have been carrying out searches at three east London premises while the investigation continues.