29-year-old east Londoner accused of passing on terrorism material is due in court

Suspect held relating to terrorism material due in court. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man from east London appears in court today (Weds) on charges concerning terrorism.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shehroz Iqbal, 29, is accused of contravening the 2006 Terrorism Act by “disseminating terrorist material”, according to Scotland Yard.

It follows a search at an address somewhere in east London by counter-terrorism officers. Police aren’t saying where.

Iqbal has been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, after being arrested on Monday by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command “on suspicion of disseminating terrorist material”.

He has been held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at an east London police station since then, before being formally charged.