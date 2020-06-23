Man held in east London tonight on suspicion of ‘funding terrorism’

Scotland Yard confirms suspect arrested in east London by Counter Terrorism Command. Picture: Met Police MPS

Anti-terrorist detectives have arrested a suspect in east London following investigations into funding activity connected with terrorism.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism command arrested the 27-year-old man today in a dawn operation, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

They arrested him on suspicion of “arranging funds for the purpose of terrorism” in breach of the 2002 Terrorism Act.

The man was taken into custody and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and was still being held tonight in an east London police station.

Police have been searching an address in the area while investigations are continuing, but aren’t giving any further details of the property or exactly where the suspect was arrested.