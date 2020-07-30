Search

School pupils offered text message help from Tower Hamlets GPs on 07507-332942

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 July 2020

GPs start text messaging for pupils on health issues. Picture: School Health Service

GPs start text messaging for pupils on health issues. Picture: School Health Service

School Health Service

A new confidential health textline has been started by Tower Hamlets GPs for secondary school pupils away from prying eyes.

Towert Hamlets school pupils can now text 07507 332942 for help on any health issue. Picture: School Health ServiceTowert Hamlets school pupils can now text 07507 332942 for help on any health issue. Picture: School Health Service

Youngsters aged 11 to 19 can now get help from their school nurse using the confidential ChatHealth text messaging website.

They can ask about issues such as bullying, drugs, self-esteem, relationships and sexual health, or even make an appointment with a school nurse if they prefer.

“It’s important young people feel they have someone to contact,” Tower Hamlets School Health Service’s Geraldine Collins said. “We felt the chatline was ideal to encourage them to engage with us, as youngsters are increasingly using technology.”

Messages sent to the dedicated 07507 332942 number go to a secure website and responded to by a member of the school nurse team Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. Anyone who texts after home time gets a message explaining where to get help if it’s urgent and when they can expect a reply, usually within one working day.

Text messaging complements the regular school nurse service provided by the GP Care Group, which also offers one-to-one confidential appointments if pupils feel comfortable.

