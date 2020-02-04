Community exhibition showcases artwork by isolated and vulnerable adults

The artwork showcased at the Texture of Life exhibition was created in a series of workshops by Pritchard's Road Day Centre participants. Picture: Olcay Morreale Archant

A community exhibition showcasing the unique artwork of isolated and disadvantaged people, including adults experiencing mental health issues, opens this week.

The Texture of Life exhibition will be held at Idea Store Canary Wharf from February 6-28, following a series of workshops by members of an art group from Pritchard's Road Day Centre in Bethnal Green.

The free exhibition will feature 2D and 3D works by eight artists, including still life drawings, colourful landscape paintings, textured trees, leaves and fruits, and handcrafted clay objects.

Curator Olcay Morreale said: "The Texture of Life exhibition has been installed to celebrate and appreciate living in a cohesive community like this one; it enriches people's qualities of life through visual arts.

"The series of art workshops have been cultivated by the participants' artistic talents to be more intuitive and to drive their basic human needs of curiosity, self-expression and creativity in visual arts."

Visit www.ourartclub.com for more information.