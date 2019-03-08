Search

More 'Boris bikes' could be installed at Victoria Park

PUBLISHED: 17:03 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 17 April 2019

There could be a docking station at this entrance at Victoria Park. Pic: Google

There could be a docking station at this entrance at Victoria Park. Pic: Google

Archant

Dozens more ‘Boris bikes’ could soon be seen in Victoria Park.

This week Transport for London applied to install a docking station by the Bonner Gate entrance in Sewardstone Road.

In plans submitted to Tower Hamlets Council, TfL said the extra Santander Cycles would 'encourage greater use' of the area.

The Grade II-listed Victoria Park is London's oldest public park and sees around 12 million visitors every year.

The application states: “Given the nature of the docking point is of a small scale, on a main thoroughfare and contributes to the public enjoyment of the park, it is deemed that the scheme will not have a negative impact on the setting of the park. As such, the docking station will be compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding buildings and street features.”

There are now more than 11,500 Santander Cycles operating from about 750 docking stations across London.

The hire scheme works by cyclists paying £2 at a card machine then receiving a code that releases the bike. Users have access for 24 hours but it must be docked every 30 minutes or they will be charged an extra £2 every half-hour.

TfL added: “The cycle hire scheme encourages a greater use of Victoria Park, and provides an alternative way of enjoying the conservation area and Grade II-listed park. It is set back from the Grade II listed Gate Piers, and not in the direct visual line of the entrance.”

