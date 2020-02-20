Search

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

PUBLISHED: 12:46 20 February 2020

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

TfL staff are planning three 24-hour strikes - on February 28, March 27 and April 24.

The industrial action will affect Tower Hamlets, as the workers involved control traffic flows, update travel information and manage the Blackwall Tunnel.

Staff are striking over holiday entitlement. Currently, workers in TfL's Surface Network Management Control Centre (NMCC) are entitled to 30 days' holiday. The changes would see that entitlement converted to 210 hours, with annual leave booked by the hour. Each day would be worth seven hours.

However, Unite says that because all shifts are longer than seven hours, workers will have to use more than one day's entitlement to take a full day off. The union estimates workers will lose five days' holiday.

Unite regional officer, Simon McCartney said: "TfL staff in the control centre are the eyes and ears of the capital. They are having their holidays slashed by TfL bosses for no good reason. These workers play a crucial role ensuring London's roads run smoothly."

A TfL spokesperson said: "We believe these changes are fair and consistent with other areas of TfL where staff work similar shift patterns. The holiday arrangements in our Network Management Control Centre have been in place since January last year and are entirely consistent with the outcome of a detailed consultation process involving our staff and trade unions. We will work to minimise the impact of any industrial action on our customers."

