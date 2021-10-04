News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Catamaran engine room destroyed in Thames blaze at Trinity Buoy Wharf

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 2:57 PM October 4, 2021   
Trinity Buoy Wharf on the Thames

Trinity Buoy Wharf on the Thames - Credit: Google

The Fire Brigade’s Thames fire boat was brought in to tackle a blaze onboard a catamaran moored at Trinity Buoy Wharf at Blackwall during the night.  

It arrived from its base at Lambeth when the alarm was raised at 12.45am on October 4 because the engine room of the catamaran passenger vessel moored at the jetty was destroyed by the flames. 

40 firefighters deal with catamaran blaze at Blackwall

40 firefighters deal with catamaran blaze at Blackwall - Credit: LFB

The UK Coastguard and the RNLI at Tower Pier also sent boats to the incident.

Six fire engines were also brought in with around 40 firefighters from Poplar, Shadwell, Plaistow and other fire stations. The blaze was under control within half an hour and no-one was reported to be injured. 

Trinity Buoy Wharf is at the end of an isolated peninsula at Bow Creek where the Lea tributary goes into the Thames. 

You may also want to watch:

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze. 

Cause of the fire being investigated

Cause of the fire being investigated - Credit: Google stockshot


Most Read

  1. 1 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
  2. 2 'Sex pervert on bike' police hunt: Recognise this man?
  3. 3 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  1. 4 Traffic chaos as Blackwall Tunnel blocked by protesters
  2. 5 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Port Vale in five goal thriller
  3. 6 Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar
  4. 7 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  5. 8 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
  6. 9 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
  7. 10 Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
London Fire Brigade
Docklands News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A general view of a False Widow Spider in a zoo.

Queen's Hospital

Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London

Daniel Gayne

person
The V&A Museum of Childhood.

Arts & Culture

Work starts on £13m redevelopment of V&A Museum of Childhood

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyt

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town charged by FA following melee

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon