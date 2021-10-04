Catamaran engine room destroyed in Thames blaze at Trinity Buoy Wharf

Published: 2:57 PM October 4, 2021

The Fire Brigade’s Thames fire boat was brought in to tackle a blaze onboard a catamaran moored at Trinity Buoy Wharf at Blackwall during the night.

It arrived from its base at Lambeth when the alarm was raised at 12.45am on October 4 because the engine room of the catamaran passenger vessel moored at the jetty was destroyed by the flames.

The UK Coastguard and the RNLI at Tower Pier also sent boats to the incident.

Six fire engines were also brought in with around 40 firefighters from Poplar, Shadwell, Plaistow and other fire stations. The blaze was under control within half an hour and no-one was reported to be injured.

Trinity Buoy Wharf is at the end of an isolated peninsula at Bow Creek where the Lea tributary goes into the Thames.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

