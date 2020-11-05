Drugs haul dumped in Thames fished out of by river patrol after police chase

A police river patrol has recovered a large stash of what’s thought to be heroin and cocaine from the Thames.

The Marine Policing unit was called out from its HQ at Wapping to help Scotland Yard’s Violent Crime taskforce after drugs were seen to be thrown in the river by a man suspected of being a dealer.

Taskforce officers were on patrol in Deptford when they are said to have witnessed a deal going down along Foreshore around 1pm yesterday, November 4.

The suspect ran off and was being chased when officers said they saw him throwing a white plastic bag into the river before he was arrested.

The bag remained floating on the surface along the Millwall Reach, opposite the Isle of Dogs, so officers called for the marine unit at Wapping to help retrieve it.

The contents was said to be 14 wraps of heroin and cocaine, which have been sent away for testing, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

“We may not have been able to recover the suspected drugs safely without the marine unit’s support,” Det Insp James Hendrick revealed.

“This incident shows how tackling violent crime is a Met-wide effort. Drug dealing is closely linked to violence and it’s our priority to tackle this serious crime.”

The man now in custody also had £800 cash on him when he was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.