Thames Path challenge through the night for Molly Olly's Wishes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2019

Eight-year-old Molly Ollerenshaw just before she died in 2011 from a rare kidney cancer. Picture: Molly Olly Wishes charity

Eight-year-old Molly Ollerenshaw just before she died in 2011 from a rare kidney cancer. Picture: Molly Olly Wishes charity

Molly Olly Wishes

Two workmates plan to walk 24 hours through the night on an 80-mile Thames Path charity hike tomorrow to raise money for Molly Olly's Wishes and the charity Calm

Kafi Kuwafi and Fraser Jackson walking through the night along the Thames in memory of little Molly Ollerenshaw. Picture: CharmersKafi Kuwafi and Fraser Jackson walking through the night along the Thames in memory of little Molly Ollerenshaw. Picture: Charmers

Frazer Jackson from Mile End joins workmate Kafi Kawafi from Finsbury Park and other colleagues at REPL consultancy and technology group on the route from Putney Bridge to Henley.

"People can go at their own pace," Frazer explained. "But some of us are aiming to do the whole route continuously without an overnight break. It's a test of endurance rather than a race."

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part fom 7am.

Molly Olly's Wishes was set up in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw's eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity grants children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses with their wishes and donates therapeutic toys and books to the youngsters and to hospitals.

The charity's mascot is a toy lion called Olly who has his own detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Wellwishers can donate to Molly Olly's Wishes online.

