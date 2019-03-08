Rocketing costs could put Canary Wharf's Thames drawbridge crossing to Rotherhithe in doubt

Rocketing costs of building the world’s longest pedestrian drawbridge over the Thames at Canary Wharf could put the whole scheme in danger, it has emerged.

Calls are now being made for improving the Canary Wharf ferry to Rotherhithe as “the only viable option”.

The cost of a pedestrian and cycle crossing from East Ferry Circus towards the Canada Water shopping district was originally put at £88million when it was first mooted in 2015, then hyped to £188m.

The next estimate is due by the end of the month, with current assumptions put at £300m.

It would also need £2.4m every year to run, to be staffed round the clock like Tower Bridge.

TfL assumes 3,300 pedestrians and nearly 1,900 cyclists would use the bridge every day.

“That figure for pedestrians might be optimistic,” Tower Hamlets councillor Andrew Wood points out. “The bridge will mean half-an-hour's walk from the Canary Wharf to Canada Water, plus delays if it has to open to let shipping pass.

“I wonder how many people would want to do that on a winter's night.”

He reckons a bridge at today's estimate would cost £57,600 a year for each user, plus £460 to operate, suggesting a “negative” value for money.

“I actually started off supporting a bridge, but switched to a ferry as the costs increased,” he added.

“An advantage of a ferry is that the vessel and pontoons can be moved easily to other locations. But you're stuck with a bridge if it turns out to be under-used.”

The existing ferry doesn't carry many passengers. So Cllr Wood, who represents Canary Wharf district at the town hall, wants it made free to test demand.

“If demand stays low, then why build an expensive bridge?” he wonders.

One argument for the bridge in the first place was relieving the Underground between Canada Water and Canary Wharf. TfL did estimate the cost of three electric roll-on roll-off electric ferries and new pontoon piers, but have since ruled out this option, even though critics say it's cheaper and more comfortable in the winter.

London mayor Sadiq Khan announced in 2016 that a new cycling and pedestrian bridge could be open by 2020. It would be the largest pedestrian and cycling bridge in the world and the largest with a bascule drawbridge in the middle, like Tower Bridge, to allow ships through.

There is 93 per cent public support for the bridge, according to TfL's last consultation. But only a third say they would use it for getting to work and half would use it for leisure.

The consultation didn't mention cost, or upgrading the ferry service which currently has limited space for bicycles. An upgraded ferry would not rule out a bridge later, if there was demand.