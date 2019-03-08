The 'worst pub in London' will reopen as a 'family friendly environment'

The Angel and Crown pub is in Bethnal Green. Pic: Google Archant

A pub once branded the "worst in the London" is set to reopen after the new owner promised a "friendly community" bar.

The Angel and Crown in Roman Road, Bethnal Green, was shut down in February 2018 after hundreds of neighbour complaints.

Former landlord Stephen Baldwin said he put the business up for sale because he couldn't "be bothered anymore" with grievances from the nearby flats.

Last night Tower Hamlets' licensing committee agreed to grant new landlady, chartered accountant Melise Keogh, a licence to sell alcohol, but with scaled back opening hours.

The pub will be allowed to open between 9am and 10.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

This is earlier that the midnight closing time Ms Keogh had asked for at weekends.

Under the previous manager residents had complained about fighting, noise, public urination and alleged "excessive" drug taking by patrons.

Ms Keogh said: "I hope to deter the past customer behaviour that contributed to the crime, disorder and public nuisance by making the following changes.

"By giving the premises a complete internal restyle, the windows will be left clear so that there is a light and open feel, not only allowing the pub to look inviting from the outside but hopefully also deterring those who frequented the premises in the past who may have felt somewhat shielded from the police and other authorities by all the flags hung in the window, which also gave the pub an intimidating look."

She has already set up a website for the new Angel and Crown with the tagline: "Same name, different experience".

Dozens of residents had complained about the plans.

One said: "We strongly oppose to granting any alcohol license [for this] premise.

"Nobody wants to have the worst pub [in London] in their local area."

Others brought up the bar having its licence reviewed and the opening hours scaled back in November 2017 after numerous residents allegedly witnessed "laughing gas being inhaled, cannabis being smoked and powder being snorted on the back of hands" by customers outside.

One man, who got in a fight with a patron who allegedly stole his pizza delivery, said at the time: "Out of all the pubs in London I have been to, The Angel and Crown is by far the worst."

However, Miss Keogh has promised a family friendly environment. She had also collected dozens of signatures in support of her proposal.

In documents submitted to the council, she said: "Due to the previous operators failing to meet the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder the licence was reviewed and the opening hours were restricted.

"It is a shame to see this.

"The pub has been in existence in the same stretch of road since 1889 and until recent years had served the community without issue. With several other local pubs having closed in the area, I believe there is a need in the neighbourhood for a pub to serve the community."