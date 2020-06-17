Renting in London: How Folio London is standing by its tenants

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, some tenants are starting to plan their next move.

For Folio London, the not-for-profit landlord who is driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London it’s business as usual, as they continue to help Londoners to rent some incredible homes across the capital.

With a large portfolio of apartments available to rent, Folio pride themselves on having homes available all over London. From Harrow to East London, Canada Water to Chelmsford and Stratford to Shoreditch – they’re even adding a 3 week rent free period for those who move in before June 30.

“During COVID-19 we’ve been doing what we always have – we’re here for our tenants for as long as they need us and we back that up by providing high quality homes to rent in London, exceptional service and ongoing support,” says Lizzie Stevens, the Director of Folio London.

If you’re looking at where to rent in London, Folio are hosting both virtual tours and on-site viewings, and with ‘safety being a priority’ various measures have been put in place.

“Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen our communities come together even more than before and that’s a positive we want to continue to build on,” says Lizzie. “For us, these properties are more than just a roof over someone’s head.”

Its award-winning Royal Albert Wharf in East London is one such new build development offering riverside, furnished flats to let where young professionals can find quality accommodation to live at highly competitive rents, all of which have never been lived in before. The chance to live by the river in one, two or three bedroom homes with plenty of green space while enjoying good connections to the city is also a big draw.

Folio London owns over 3,000 homes across London. A list of their available homes can be found here.

Lizzie explains how the organisation has been focused on supporting its residents during lockdown. “Our teams have been engaging with our resident groups on Facebook, creating fun competitions for them to join in, as well as partnering with Patch Plans and uber eats in offering incentives.

“We invited our residents to get involved in ‘take overs’ on our Instagram account for ‘Folio Live’ where they could share their businesses or skills. Our ‘weekly welfare calls’ to our residents were also welcomed, to try and support them during these incredibly testing times.”

In addition to Royal Albert Wharf, other property developments from Folio London include:

Greenstock Lane, Harrow

Located in leafy central Harrow, this new development boats 64 apartments featuring one and two bedroom flats with an abundance of natural light and is surrounded by plenty of green spaces and parks.

Porter’s Edge, Canada Water

Porter’s Edge is a vibrant new neighbourhood within the sought-after area of Canada Water. ‘Buzzing with activity and made up of new residents, growing businesses and inspiring communal spaces’.

City Park West, Chelmsford

Set in acres of green and open space, with cafés, restaurants and community space to take advantage of, and just moments from the city centre, City Park West offers the ideal work-life balance. This new neighbourhood has everything you need combining convenience with those added luxuries, like a concierge, right on your doorstep.

New Garden Quarter, Stratford

In the heart of vibrant, buzzing Stratford, is an international destination for living, working, shopping and entertainment, minutes from the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, giving you access to over 200 acres of green space to explore and enjoy.

Mildmay, Shoreditch

Mildmay is a trendy development in located close to Shoreditch High Street Station, on the fringes of the city. Brick Lane, Curtain Road and Shoreditch High Street are all on your doorstep as well as a lovely communal garden area, perfect for when the sun is out.

