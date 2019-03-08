Sailing ship to dock at Wapping in bid to prove wind power's green benefits

The Gallant will dock in Wapping. Picture: The Blue Schooner Company Archant

A sailing ship is due to dock as part of a bid to show that transporting goods around the world is possible without burning fossil fuels.

The Gallant of the Blue Schooner Company will arrive in Wapping laden with wine, olive oil, chocolate, coffee, almonds and spices on October 9.

The ship - built in Holland in 1916 and originally used as a fishing vessel in the North Sea - will be met by members of Raybel Charters and collective New Dawn Traders who are taking orders for the goods.

Raybel Charters' Gareth Maeer said: "This is thought to be the first substantial cargo arrival by sail ship since the late 1960s.

"These farmers, sailors, traders and foodies are leading the way in transporting products, people and ideas over oceans by the power of the wind, show a fossil-fuel-free future is possible."

After docking at Greenwich, the Gallant will be at the old docks of Wapping for a collection event at Hermitage Moorings.

Customers and supporters will have a chance to meet the crew who sailed the schooner from Portugal.