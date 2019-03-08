Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

PUBLISHED: 10:43 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 08 May 2019

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

Archant

A derelict pub famous for its ever changing graffitied exterior could reopen for the first time in 25 years after being taken over by a techno festival entrepreneur.

The Lord Napier Pub in White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, closed down in 1995 and has since become iconic for its illegal raves and graffiti-covered outside.

Well known street artists, including Mobstr, Sweet Toof, Static and Mighty Mo, have contributed to the walls that change every few months. Electric Star Limited, which runs five other east London bars, is now applying to reopen the pub.

The business is owned Rob Star, the man behind the Eastern Electrics techno festival in Morden.

You may also want to watch:

He hopes to bring some of the Capital's best DJs to the venue if the company is granted a licence by Tower Hamlets Council this week.

Mr Star said: "The pub is in quite a state of disrepair. I used to go to squat parties there in the early 2000s.

"We'll be getting it fully refurbished but I know what an iconic building it has become and we respect what it means to the community.

"We are working with local artists and still want to see the exterior change every six months to a year as it does now."

The building is now a main attraction on East End art tours and has been locally listed as an important heritage asset by the council. Electric Star has applied to keep the venue open until midnight Monday to Thursday and until 1.30am at weekends and play recorded music. Mr Star added: "We'll be having DJs on the Saturday night, while still serving a roast on a Sunday."

Most Read

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is ready to champion the rights of the East End’s poor

Dr Woolway Grenfell meets Met Police east London Commander Sue Williams. Picture: Ken Mears.

Faulty DLR train causes severe delays for commuters

The DLR has severe delays due to a faulty train. Picture: TfL

Cricket: Essex lose again after latest Chopra century

Varun Chopra hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists