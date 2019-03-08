Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

A derelict pub famous for its ever changing graffitied exterior could reopen for the first time in 25 years after being taken over by a techno festival entrepreneur.

The Lord Napier Pub in White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, closed down in 1995 and has since become iconic for its illegal raves and graffiti-covered outside.

Well known street artists, including Mobstr, Sweet Toof, Static and Mighty Mo, have contributed to the walls that change every few months. Electric Star Limited, which runs five other east London bars, is now applying to reopen the pub.

The business is owned Rob Star, the man behind the Eastern Electrics techno festival in Morden.

He hopes to bring some of the Capital's best DJs to the venue if the company is granted a licence by Tower Hamlets Council this week.

Mr Star said: "The pub is in quite a state of disrepair. I used to go to squat parties there in the early 2000s.

"We'll be getting it fully refurbished but I know what an iconic building it has become and we respect what it means to the community.

"We are working with local artists and still want to see the exterior change every six months to a year as it does now."

The building is now a main attraction on East End art tours and has been locally listed as an important heritage asset by the council. Electric Star has applied to keep the venue open until midnight Monday to Thursday and until 1.30am at weekends and play recorded music. Mr Star added: "We'll be having DJs on the Saturday night, while still serving a roast on a Sunday."