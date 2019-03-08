Iconic pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is to reopen 24 years after it closed

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford Archant

A derelict pub famous for its ever changing graffitied exterior will reopen after 24 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lord Napier Pub in White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, closed down in 1995 and has since become iconic for its illegal raves and graffiti-covered outside. W

Well known street artists, including Mobstr, Sweet Toof, Static and Mighty Mo, have contributed to the walls that change every few months.

The pub has been taken over by entrepreneur Rob Star - the man behind the Eastern Electrics techno festival.

Mr Star also owns Electric Star Limited, which runs five other east London bars including the Star of Bethnal Green.

He said: "The pub is in quite a state of disrepair. I used to go to squat parties there in the early 2000s.

You may also want to watch:

"We'll be getting it fully refurbished but I know what an iconic building it has become and we respect what it means to the community."

Last week, Tower Hamlets licensing committee agreed to let the pub open until 11pm Monday to Thursday and 2am Friday to Sunday.

The building is now expected to go through an extensive refurbishment.

Mr Star added: "We are working with local artists and still want to see the exterior change every six months to a year as it does now."