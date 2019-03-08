Mel C and the 'Spice Girls' will be at the official Pride afterparty in Stepney

The 'Spice Girls' will be coming to Stepney to party at the official Pride afterparty tomorrow evening.

Sink the Pink will host the official Pride afterparty with Mel C at Troxy. Picture: Sink the Pink Sink the Pink will host the official Pride afterparty with Mel C at Troxy. Picture: Sink the Pink

The Troxy in Commercial Road will be transformed into a vibrant, bedazzled hub to host the extravagant event by Sink the Pink.

Sink The Pink's tribute drag Spice Girls group will be one of the many acts with one of the real members Mel C singing with them.

Mel C said: "This is a bit of dream come true for me!

"I'm going on tour with Sink the Pink, the most inclusive, fun and fabulous club night in London and we're taking their best drag queens round the world, with a truly special show in London after Pride. I can't wait!"