Children taken to hospital after Bethnal Green flat fire

Published: 10:45 AM August 6, 2021

A second-floor flat was partly damaged by the fire in Three Colts Lane, Bethnal Green. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two children were taken to hospital after a flat fire in Bethnal Green.

A woman was also treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews at the scene in Three Colts Lane yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 5).

She and the children had left the second-floor flat, which was partly damaged by the blaze, before fire crews arrived.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly before 3pm and had the fire under control about an hour later.

LFB says the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Five fire engines and 35 crew members from the Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Homerton, Poplar and Dowgate stations were at the scene.