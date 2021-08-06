News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Children taken to hospital after Bethnal Green flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:45 AM August 6, 2021   
A second-floor flat was partly damaged by the fire in Three Colts Lane, Bethnal Green.

A second-floor flat was partly damaged by the fire in Three Colts Lane, Bethnal Green. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Two children were taken to hospital after a flat fire in Bethnal Green.

A woman was also treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews at the scene in Three Colts Lane yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 5).

She and the children had left the second-floor flat, which was partly damaged by the blaze, before fire crews arrived.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly before 3pm and had the fire under control about an hour later.

LFB says the cause of the fire will be investigated.

You may also want to watch:

Five fire engines and 35 crew members from the Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Homerton, Poplar and Dowgate stations were at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new clubs 
  2. 2 Leyton Orient boosted by potential returns of Smyth and Drinan for Salford trip
  3. 3 Police chief to be quizzed at East London Mosque
  1. 4 Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station
  2. 5 Budding east London cricketers invited to watch The Hundred
  3. 6 Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)
  4. 7 Children taken to hospital after Bethnal Green flat fire
  5. 8 Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure
  6. 9 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
  7. 10 Youngsters have put themselves in Jackett's plans at Orient says Pratley
London Fire Brigade
Bethnal Green News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roll up for your Pfizer jab... Langdon Park last day Monday, August 2, up to 6pm

Coronavirus

Tower Hamlets stages Covid jab festival

Mike Brooke

person
Tyrese Omotoye made four senior appearances for Norwich before going out on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leyton Orient

Tyrese Omotoye impresses on O's trial as Ouss Cisse looks set to depart

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Labour Party's Apsana Begum

Poplar MP acquitted of Tower Hamlets housing fraud

Alastair Lockhart, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Acquitted... Apsana Begum at a housing demo in Canary Wharf in May

'Vexatious charges': MP turns on accusers after acquittal in fraud trial

Mike Brooke

person