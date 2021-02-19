Video

Published: 1:35 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM February 19, 2021

This is the moment violent yobs hit each other over the head with bottles of wine as violence broke out at an Asda last night.

Terrified shoppers watched on as the group of men, some concealing their faces with hoods, attacked each other at the Isle of Dogs supermarket.

The thugs can be seen punching, kicking and headbutting each other in the shocking footage, with some even resorting to using wine bottles as weapons.

Shop signs and a card stand appear to be knocked over during the brawl, as both customers and the store's employees look on.

The violence took place at Asda in Isle of Dogs late on February 18 - Credit: @LdnCrime

A woman can be heard pleading with one man "don't do it, no, no, no" as he lunges at another man with what looks like a bottle of wine.

Other members of the group can also be seen using wine bottles as weapons, with one being thrown - it can be heard smashing on the floor, off-camera.

Both the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and confirmed one man was treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the violence.

Police are investigating the mass brawl - Credit: @LdnCrime

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to East Ferry Road, E14, at 10.35pm on Thursday, to reports of a fight involving a number of males at a commercial premises.

"It was reported bottles were being used as weapons. Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service, and found one male injured.

Some men used wine bottles to hit each other with - Credit: @LdnCrime

"Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to an east London hospital for further care. His injuries are not life-threatening."

They confirmed that no arrests had been made so far but that the Met was investigating the incident.

The violence took place at Asda in Isle of Dogs - Credit: Google

The violence broke out close to the store's entrance at about 10.30pm on Thursday (February 18).

An Asda spokesperson told the Advertiser: "We do not tolerate violence in our stores and we are thankful to our colleagues for their quick response in calling the police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7853/18Feb. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.