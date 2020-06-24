Appeal for help to find teenager, 15, missing from East End home

The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Police need your help to find TKAIYAH BROWNE 15 yrs who has been reported #Missing from his home address in TOWER HAMLETS. He is most likely to be on the buses in the LONDON area. If seen call police 101 Ref 20MIS020943. pic.twitter.com/IyOoItKgcO — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 24, 2020

Tkaiyah Browne has been reported missing from his home in the East End.

The 15 year old is most likely to be on buses in the London area, according to police.

If you see him, please call the Met on 101 and use the reference 20MIS020943.