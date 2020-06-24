Appeal for help to find teenager, 15, missing from East End home
PUBLISHED: 08:19 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 24 June 2020
The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
Tkaiyah Browne has been reported missing from his home in the East End.
The 15 year old is most likely to be on buses in the London area, according to police.
If you see him, please call the Met on 101 and use the reference 20MIS020943.
