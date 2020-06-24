Search

Appeal for help to find teenager, 15, missing from East End home

PUBLISHED: 08:19 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 24 June 2020

Tkaiyah Browne, 15, has been reported missing from his home in the East End. Picture: MPS

The police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Tkaiyah Browne has been reported missing from his home in the East End.

The 15 year old is most likely to be on buses in the London area, according to police.

If you see him, please call the Met on 101 and use the reference 20MIS020943.

