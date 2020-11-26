Tobacco Dock reopening with ‘igloo bubbles’ to keep skylight revellers safe in Covid emergency

Igloos at London Docks to keep revellers safe during Covid emergency. Picture: Kapranos PR Kapranos PR

An “igloo village” is being set up on a rooftop in the London Docks ready for when Lockdown finishes for people to go out literally “on the town” and still keep social distance.

Tobacco Dock adapts to Covid-safe accreditation with social distance made compulsory. Picture: Kapranos PR Tobacco Dock adapts to Covid-safe accreditation with social distance made compulsory. Picture: Kapranos PR

But the annual skaters’ rink at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock has had to be put on ice, as it were, because of latest Covid restrictions.

Diners and drinkers are being given their own ‘bubble’ with their companions when Skyline reopens next Thursday, December 3.

The igloo bubbles comply with social distance regulations on the rooftop and at ground level in the Grade-1 listed warehouses and cobbled lanes that have an extra 50,000sq ft of “social distance” space for the current Tier 2 restrictions.

The venue now has Covid-safe accreditations, with social distance made compulsory while still creating a buzzy Yuletide atmosphere.

Skylight reopens December 3 at Tobacco Dock with its panoramic view of central London. Picture: Kapranos PR Skylight reopens December 3 at Tobacco Dock with its panoramic view of central London. Picture: Kapranos PR

“We’ve been adapting since July with rigorous Covid-secure practices,” its events director Scott McVittie said. “We’re fortunate to have outdoor space and a Grade-I listed heritage building.”

The igloo village is at Skylight Rooftop with its views across the City, each warmed with mini-heaters, faux-fur rugs and thick blankets.

The cocktail cinema is showing back-to-back classic Christmas movies including Home Alone 1 and 2, Bad Santa, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas, Die Hard and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

There are cocktails on ice—but not those drinking them, as the skaters’ rink won’t be opening during the emergency because of latest government regulations.