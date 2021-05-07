Breaking

Published: 11:23 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM May 7, 2021

Fire at New Providence Wharf in London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the New Providence Wharf development on Friday morning to reports of a fire and more than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has ripped through a 19-storey tower block, believed to be covered in cladding, in east London. - Credit: PA/Athina Fokidou

Emergency crews are tackling a blaze at a tower block close to Canary Wharf where controversial cladding material was being removed.

New Providence housing complex where four residents have been campaigning to remove cladding - Credit: Google

They were called to the huge New Providence Wharf development on the Thames waterfront at Blackwall at around 9am today (May 7), with 25 fire engines and around 125 firefighters at a 19-storey tower in Fairmont Avenue.

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight, the London Fire Brigade said. The Brigade's 999 control centre has taken 13 calls so far.

Crews are at the scene from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Whitechapel and Plaistow fire stations.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the brigade added.