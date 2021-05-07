News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:23 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM May 7, 2021
Handout photo dated 07/05/21 isssued by Athina Fokidou @athinaf showing a fire at New Providence Wha

Fire at New Providence Wharf in London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the New Providence Wharf development on Friday morning to reports of a fire and more than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has ripped through a 19-storey tower block, believed to be covered in cladding, in east London. - Credit: PA/Athina Fokidou

Emergency crews are tackling a blaze at a tower block close to Canary Wharf where controversial cladding material was being removed. 

New Providence housing complex where 4residents have been campaigning to remove cladding  

New Providence housing complex where four residents have been campaigning to remove cladding - Credit: Google

They were called to the huge New Providence Wharf development on the Thames waterfront at Blackwall at around 9am today (May 7), with 25 fire engines and around 125 firefighters at a 19-storey tower in Fairmont Avenue.  

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight, the London Fire Brigade said. The Brigade's 999 control centre has taken 13 calls so far. 

Crews are at the scene from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Whitechapel and Plaistow fire stations. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the brigade added. 

