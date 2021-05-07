Breaking
Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue
Published: 11:23 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM May 7, 2021
- Credit: PA/Athina Fokidou
Emergency crews are tackling a blaze at a tower block close to Canary Wharf where controversial cladding material was being removed.
They were called to the huge New Providence Wharf development on the Thames waterfront at Blackwall at around 9am today (May 7), with 25 fire engines and around 125 firefighters at a 19-storey tower in Fairmont Avenue.
Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight, the London Fire Brigade said. The Brigade's 999 control centre has taken 13 calls so far.
Crews are at the scene from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Whitechapel and Plaistow fire stations.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the brigade added.