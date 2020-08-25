Search

Advanced search

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 25 August 2020

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A newly-fitted fire safety door prevented a serious blaze spreading in a tower block of flats in Whitechapel which gave three people time to escape.

All that's left of the fridge-freezer destroyed in blaze at Kerry House. Picrture: LBTHAll that's left of the fridge-freezer destroyed in blaze at Kerry House. Picrture: LBTH

The blaze gutted the kitchen of a seventh-floor flat at Kerry House in Sidney Street last Friday, but the tenants managed to get out unharmed.

The fire door held back the flames and prevented them spreading to the rest of the top-floor rented flat.

It could have been worse had it not been for the safety fire door Tower Hamlets Council says it insisted last September that the private landlord installs.

Housing officers had intervened to instruct the landlord to fit the door with a fire detection system in the flat.

“This incident could have had tragic consequences,” mayor John Biggs said this week.

“The protective barrier provided by the door gave emergency fire crews the time to tackle the flames and make sure the people were safe.”

It was the “crucial intervention of housing officers” to make the property safe for multiple occupancy, the council points out.

The incident is being used by the authority “as a reminder to landlords to ensure their properties have the correct safety measures” in place.

The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical fault in the fridge-freezer, but the fire door with smoke seals prevented the flames spreading to the rest of the property, while the smoke detection system alerted the tenants.

Deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam said: “Our work with landlords and those living in these properties is essential if we are to raise safety standards in the private rented sector. Avoiding a tragic outcome in this fire shows why that is so important.”

The owner was accepted onto the council’s selective licensing scheme once the fire safety measures were installed and met housing officers inspections in November.

The scheme applies to all rented properties in Whitechapel, Spitalfields and parts of Bethnal Green, which has been running since 2016 for all privately-rented properties including smaller multiple-occupancies where three or four people are living in two or more separate households sharing facilities.

Last Friday’s blaze at Kerry House is being used as an example by the council for a public consultation in the coming weeks on whether to renew the selective licensing scheme for a further five years from September next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Newham Hospital and Royal London clinicians praised after teen’s ‘miracle’ recovery from rare condition

Georgia, 16, was diagnosed with a rare condition called anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Picture: Barts Health

At last victim pensions after 24 years for those maimed in 1996 IRA Canary Wharf bombing following High Court ruling

Canary Wharf 1996 IRA bomb damage. Picture: Republic Gallery

Debt helpline set up for low-pay workers in east London hit by lockdown to get ‘quids in’

Quids In drop-in centres run workshops on how to manage low incomes. Picture: Quids In

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Newham Hospital and Royal London clinicians praised after teen’s ‘miracle’ recovery from rare condition

Georgia, 16, was diagnosed with a rare condition called anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Picture: Barts Health

At last victim pensions after 24 years for those maimed in 1996 IRA Canary Wharf bombing following High Court ruling

Canary Wharf 1996 IRA bomb damage. Picture: Republic Gallery

Debt helpline set up for low-pay workers in east London hit by lockdown to get ‘quids in’

Quids In drop-in centres run workshops on how to manage low incomes. Picture: Quids In

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

O’s expected to continue to rotate squad in pre-season

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire