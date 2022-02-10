News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Tower Bridge chemical spill: Man treated by paramedics

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:44 AM February 10, 2022
Tower Bridge, leading into Tower Bridge Road where the chemical incident took place

A "chemical spill" saw 70 people evacuated in Tower Bridge Road on Wednesday (February 9) - Credit: Google Maps

A man was treated by paramedics and 70 people were evacuated from a block of flats during a chemical incident near Tower Bridge. 

Emergency services were called at 10.20am yesterday - February 9 - after the process of mixing chemicals for a swimming pool in the basement of a block of flats went wrong.

About 25 firefighters carried out a sweep of the mixed-use commercial and residential block in Tower Brigade Road where they found "elevated readings of chemical substances".

Crews evacuated about 70 people from the building and set up a 50-metre cordon as a precaution.

The incident lasted for nearly five hours, during which firefighters used specialist equipment to contain a chemical spill and ventilated the property.

One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews. 

A LAS spokesperson would not confirm what he was treated for.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police officer told 16-year-old she was 'very pretty', court hears
  2. 2 Man jailed after £1m of counterfeit notes found stashed in suitcases
  3. 3 Tower Bridge chemical spill: Man treated by paramedics
  1. 4 Family's plea on 25th anniversary of Shadwell pub murder
  2. 5 Travel Bulletin: Hackney, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets
  3. 6 Firefighters rescue woman from burning flat in Whitechapel
  4. 7 20mph speed limits coming to busy north and east London roads
  5. 8 Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals
  6. 9 Secrets of The Krays: TV series documents East End's most feared gangsters
  7. 10 McMahon: Dagenham & Redbridge 'fully respect' Spennymoor Town

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said gloves should always be worn when using cleaning products and that instructions for cleaning products and chemicals should always be followed carefully.

They added: "Don’t be tempted to mix them as it could produce hazardous fumes.

“Always keep them securely sealed and out of the reach of children.”

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
London Ambulance Service
Tower Hamlets News
East London News
Central London News

Don't Miss

The former pub on the corner of White Church Lane and Manningtree Street could be converted to residential use

London Live News

Planning applications submitted or decided in Tower Hamlets recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hannan Ullah, 57, of Longbridge Road, Barking was jailed for sexual activity with a child

London Live News

Men jailed for sexually abusing young boy in Westferry shop

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A platform at Canary Wharf Elizabeth Line station

Transport for London

Crossrail: Canary Wharf station ready as Elizabeth Line nears opening

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade was called to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Rosefield Gardens yesterday (February 3)

London Live News

Limehouse: Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon