Search

Advanced search

Third of Tower Hamlets' City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2020

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Just under a third of the City Hall-funded affordable homes pledged for Tower Hamlets have been completed since 2016.

Figures from the London Datastore show 1,157 of the 3,671 affordable homes funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) to have been started in the borough since Sadiq Khan became mayor have been completed - 32 per cent.

In 2016-17, work started on 663 new homes in Tower Hamlets, with 552 of these now complete.

The following year, construction began on 1,566 new homes and in 2018-19 - the most recent period for which figures are available - work started on 1,442 homes.

Of the homes under construction in the past four years, 380 have been recorded as family homes - those with three or more bedrooms - although for many of the properties under construction, the number of bedrooms have not been recorded in the Datastore.

You may also want to watch:

In comparison, 391 have been recorded as being studio or one-bedroom homes, and 325 as two-bedroom properties.

Elsewhere in east London, Havering is the second worst performing in the capital when it comes to builidng such homes, Just 76 have been completed in the last four years. In Redbridge, 147 of the homes have been finished while in Barking and Dagenham, that figure is 283.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London's office insisted City Hall was building more genuinely affordable homes than at any other time in history across the capital and last year started building more council homes in London than in any year since 1985.

He added: "Funding from the Mayor's Affordable Homes Programme is available for councils and housing associations across all areas of London.

"The Mayor is making progress fixing the housing crisis despite years of economic uncertainty linked to Brexit and having to repair the woeful legacy of the previous Mayor who prioritised expensive private homes over housing Londoners could afford."

Across London, construction has started on 34,525 GLA-funded homes since 2016. Of these, 12,294 have been completed.

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Third of Tower Hamlets’ City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

Table-topping Wapping men suffer a second straight loss as St Albans claim the spoils

Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24