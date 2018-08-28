Search

Renowned sculptor to be awarded at Whitechapel Gallery

PUBLISHED: 07:36 11 January 2019

Rachel Whiteread, the first woman to win the Turner Prize. Picture: Anita Corbin/Gagosian

Archant

An artist from the Whitechapel Gallery has been awarded for her work.

Rachel Whiteread has been recognised for her sculptures, which she makes from everyday materials, like rubber, plaster, concrete and steel.

She’ll be the sixth artist to receive the gallery’s Art Icon award, which will be presented during a gala dinner on January 29.

Rachel studied painting at Brighton Polytechnic and sculpture at the Slade School of Fine Art, and in 1993, became the first woman to win the Turner Prize.

Her work, The Tree of Life, sits above the entrance to the gallery and was the artist’s first public commission in the UK. In her latest work, she replicated the empty interior of garden sheds out of concrete and steel. She’s known for using negative space and spaces in furniture and architecture and turning them into solid form.

The award, which is supported by Swarovski, will be presented alongside an auction of works donated by artists, as well as a silent auction offering events and tours.

