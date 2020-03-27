Video

Clap for Carers: East End joins ‘emotional’ tribute to NHS staff

Tower Bridge lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

People across the East End have taken part in a “clap for carers” tribute to NHS workers and carers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That was emotional — NHS (@NHSuk) March 26, 2020

Friends, families and neighbours came out of self-isolation into gardens, onto balconies or on their doorsteps from Bethnal Green to Bow, from Poplar to Limehouse, Fish Island to Globe Town.

The NHS tweeted “That was emotional” following the salute from 8pm on Thursday, March 26.

And Alwen Williams, group chief exec at Barts Health NHS Trust, pledged staff would do their very best for patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your support will keep us going in the tough time ahead,” Ms Williams tweeted.

The Intercontinental Hotel next to The O2 Arena. Picture: Jo Chesterton The Intercontinental Hotel next to The O2 Arena. Picture: Jo Chesterton

Thousands of people took part in the national show of appreciation which also saw landmarks including Tower Bridge and buildings lit up in blue, the NHS’s colour.