Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40

Published: 6:40 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 6:47 PM June 11, 2021

John Pierce campaigning for 'One Spitalfields' community in 2018 - Credit: Mike Brooke

A long-standing Tower Hamlets councillor has died suddenly after being found at his home in the East End.

John Pierce, who had represented Bethnal Green's Weavers ward at the town hall for a decade, has died at the age of 40.

The shock news has brought tributes from fellow councillors and the mayor.

John Pierce campaigning for Labour at Bethnal Green's Weavers ward by-election in 2012, which he went on to win. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Labour Party

"John was committed to serving the people," Mayor John Biggs told the East London Advertiser. "He lived here many years and was a great part of our community.

"I am utterly shocked by his death. We are all reeling from this news which has come out of the blue.

"John was a genuinely committed person who fought for people who lacked power themselves who needed decent lives."

The mayor also issued a statement, which reads: "This sad news is a real shock to all of us. He was a hard-working councillor, a friend and a respected member of our community and we need time to come to terms with this.”

Cllr Pierce, who was born in Ireland, campaigned on housing and other community issues and also chaired the authority's strategic planning committee.

He also worked for the National Housing Federation.

John was prominent in promoting Brick Lane's night-time economy and was also active in the debate about the Spitalfields town council campaign.

Cllr Pierce hosts the London Assembly's 'Night Time Czar' Amy Lame on tour of Brick Lane in 2017 to promote its night economy - Credit: Rehan Jamil

His close friends, Amy Whitelock-Gibbs and Carlo Gibbs, both former Tower Hamlets councillors until 2018, have also issued a statement: “We are devastated and heartbroken to share the news that our beloved friend and comrade has died.

“John’s passion and dedicated community service has touched many lives. A huge number of people will be deeply saddened by this sudden news."

It adds: “We are currently supporting his family as they process and manage this tragic event."

The couple are in touch with John's family and are asking that their privacy is respected until they are able to say more.

Cllr John Pierce on the Labour benches at Tower Hamlets Council - Credit: Mike Brooke



