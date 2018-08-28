Search

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

PUBLISHED: 15:23 05 February 2019

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Archant

A restaurant in Brick Lane has been closed down by the council after it was found to be overrun with mice.

Notice on the door explains it's been closed because of a rodent infestation. Pic: SubmittedNotice on the door explains it's been closed because of a rodent infestation. Pic: Submitted

Kinkao Korean, which has a zero rating for food hygiene, offers cuisine from the Asian country and is claimed to be a popular jaunt for people on Tinder dates.

Environmental health officers were so concerned with the severity of the mice infestation that they were granted an immediate closure order by the courts last week.

A sign placed on the premises’ doors states it has been closed ‘because of extensive mouse activity causing a significant risk of contamination of food and articles in contact with food causing an imminent risk to health’.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman told the Advertiser: “We visited this establishment and found it to have a pest infestation. We closed down the restaurant to enable works to done to remove the infestation and this decision was subsequently confirmed in a magistrates court.” The restaurant will be allowed to reopen once it cleans up it act.

