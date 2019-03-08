Nearly £2.5m payday for top officers at Tower Hamlets Council

Will Tuckley, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The borough’s most highly-paid council officers pocketed nearly £2.5 million last year, according to a recent report.

Libertarian pressure group The Taxpayers’ Alliance on Tuesday published its annual Town Hall Rich List, which lists the council staff whose remuneration exceeds £100,000 a year.

A total of 19 officers in Tower Hamlets fell into this category, three of whom earned more than £150,000.

The council’s chief executive, Will Tuckley, was the top earner, earning £237,900. He received a £83 in expenses on top of his nearly £198,900 salary and almost £40,000 in pension contributions.

In second place was former corporate director of place Aman Dalvi with earnings of £177,000, which includes a nearly £83,000 golden goodbye, followed by the corporate director of resources with £152,200.

The job titles of 11 employees with combined salaries of £1,277,500 a year – roughly £116,100 on average each – were not disclosed, the data show.

In London, the local authorities with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2017/18 were Hackney and Lambeth, each with 28.

Wandsworth’s chief executive Paul Martin received the biggest remuneration package across the capital: just over £294,800.

The TPA says there were “at least” 2,454 council employees who received total remuneration in excess of £100,000, up 148 from the previous year and the highest number since 2013/14.

Taxpayers’ Alliance chief executive Jon O’Connell said: “Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay.”

He added: “There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”

A spokesman for Tower Hamlets Council said: “Our salaries are based on the market rate to ensure we are competitive in attracting people who can deliver excellent services for our residents and businesses. They reflect the complex and demanding nature of these senior roles and responsibilities.

“While they are in line with other boroughs, we have still experienced difficulties in recruiting in some areas.

“Salary information is available on our website for the public to see.”