Council to release findings tomorrow of serious case review into murdered child

The two serious case reviews will be released by Tower Hamlets Council tomorrow. Picture: Mike Brooke. Mike Brooke

The events which led to a child in Tower Hamlets being murdered and another being seriously harmed in a separate case of neglect will be revealed tomorrow.

Tower Hamlets Council has said it will release two serious case reviews following the incidents which took place in 2015 and 2016.

Serious case reviews take place when a child dies or is seriously injured and abuse or neglect is believed to be involved.

One review relates to death of a child in the borough in July 2016, while the second examines the care given to a baby who was made the subject of a court order in May 2015, a council spokesman said.

Both reports were originally due to be published late last year, but were delayed for several months.

A council spokesman said: “It is important that we take a thorough approach to serious case reviews to ensure that the final reports reflect the circumstances of each case in a way that helps us to learn lessons and adapt our ways of working where appropriate.

“The process of finalising reports can be lengthy but that is necessary to ensure accuracy. We have committed to publish the findings of these reviews.”