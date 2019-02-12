Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Council to release findings tomorrow of serious case review into murdered child

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 February 2019

The two serious case reviews will be released by Tower Hamlets Council tomorrow. Picture: Mike Brooke.

The two serious case reviews will be released by Tower Hamlets Council tomorrow. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Mike Brooke

The events which led to a child in Tower Hamlets being murdered and another being seriously harmed in a separate case of neglect will be revealed tomorrow.

Tower Hamlets Council has said it will release two serious case reviews following the incidents which took place in 2015 and 2016.

Serious case reviews take place when a child dies or is seriously injured and abuse or neglect is believed to be involved.

One review relates to death of a child in the borough in July 2016, while the second examines the care given to a baby who was made the subject of a court order in May 2015, a council spokesman said.

Both reports were originally due to be published late last year, but were delayed for several months.

A council spokesman said: “It is important that we take a thorough approach to serious case reviews to ensure that the final reports reflect the circumstances of each case in a way that helps us to learn lessons and adapt our ways of working where appropriate.

“The process of finalising reports can be lengthy but that is necessary to ensure accuracy. We have committed to publish the findings of these reviews.”

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Council to release findings tomorrow of serious case review into murdered child

The two serious case reviews will be released by Tower Hamlets Council tomorrow. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Others will follow if Bethnal Green IS teen returns, ex-police chief warns

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her British citizenship. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists