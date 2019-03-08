Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Council wins award for its work to protect FGM victims and domestic abuse survivors

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 March 2019

Tower Hamlets Council accepts LGC team of the year award. Pic: LBTH

Tower Hamlets Council accepts LGC team of the year award. Pic: LBTH

Archant

Tower Hamlets Council has won an award for its efforts to stop hate and violence against females in the borough.

The local authority’s violence against women and girls (VAWG), domestic abuse and hate crime team scooped the ‘team of the year’ category at the Local Government Chronicle’s (LGC) Awards.

This is the second year in a row a team within the council’s community safety area has won this award as its substance misuse team scooped the same accolade in 2018.

This year’s winning team is focused on supporting and protecting victims, working with partner organisations and community champions to ensure enforcement action is taken against their attackers, and raising awareness and challenging discrimination.

This includes the launch of a female genital mutilation project to increase reporting, which received 90 referrals in its first year and bringing in a ‘one stop shop’ for victims of domestic abuse to minimise the number of times they have to repeat their ordeal to other agencies.

Councillor Asma Begum, deputy mayor and cabinet member for community safety and equality said: “It’s great to see this wonderful team once again win the team of the year award. They work tirelessly to tackle all types of violence, abuse and hate. Their work is vitally important in tackling these issues and making sure Tower Hamlets is No Place for Hate.”

To find out more about the council’s No Place for Hate campaign visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/npfh.

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Government will pay for for extra security at mosques in Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally at prayers held at the East London Mosque for the victims of the Christchurch mosques shootings. Pic: Ken Mears

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Government will pay for for extra security at mosques in Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally at prayers held at the East London Mosque for the victims of the Christchurch mosques shootings. Pic: Ken Mears

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lansbury ace Fernley reaches another semi-final

Lansbury ABC's James Fernley celebrates his latest win (pic: Adam Spelling/Lansbury ABC).

Telford will come out ‘all guns blazing’

AFC Telford United's captain Shane Sutton at New Bucks Head (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Council wins award for its work to protect FGM victims and domestic abuse survivors

Tower Hamlets Council accepts LGC team of the year award. Pic: LBTH

Royal London’s surgeon Prof Charlie Knowles scrubs up as a country rock singer

Prof Charles Knowles... who may not look like a hospital surgeon when he's perfoming Country rock on stage. Picture source: Bowel & Cancer Research charity

New blood pressure trial operation by Barts surgeons gives hope to hypertension patients

Patient being tested for blood pressure in trial followijng breakthrough 'de-nerve' operation. Picture: Barts NHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists