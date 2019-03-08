Council wins award for its work to protect FGM victims and domestic abuse survivors

Tower Hamlets Council accepts LGC team of the year award. Pic: LBTH Archant

Tower Hamlets Council has won an award for its efforts to stop hate and violence against females in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local authority’s violence against women and girls (VAWG), domestic abuse and hate crime team scooped the ‘team of the year’ category at the Local Government Chronicle’s (LGC) Awards.

This is the second year in a row a team within the council’s community safety area has won this award as its substance misuse team scooped the same accolade in 2018.

This year’s winning team is focused on supporting and protecting victims, working with partner organisations and community champions to ensure enforcement action is taken against their attackers, and raising awareness and challenging discrimination.

This includes the launch of a female genital mutilation project to increase reporting, which received 90 referrals in its first year and bringing in a ‘one stop shop’ for victims of domestic abuse to minimise the number of times they have to repeat their ordeal to other agencies.

Councillor Asma Begum, deputy mayor and cabinet member for community safety and equality said: “It’s great to see this wonderful team once again win the team of the year award. They work tirelessly to tackle all types of violence, abuse and hate. Their work is vitally important in tackling these issues and making sure Tower Hamlets is No Place for Hate.”

To find out more about the council’s No Place for Hate campaign visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/npfh.