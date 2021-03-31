News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Councillors vote for a 'well above inflation' £300 a year pay rise

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 2:32 PM March 31, 2021   
Some of the companies investigated were still providing services to the council, the tribunal heard.

The increase, at 2.7 per cent, is in line with pay rises for public local government workers. - Credit: Archant

Tower Hamlets councillors have voted to increase their pay by more than £300 a year.

Basic allowances for councillors in the borough will go up from £11,380 to £11,693 from April 1.

The increase, at 2.7 per cent, is in line with pay rises for public local government workers, but well above inflation at 0.9 per cent.

All councillors receive a basic allowance, with some are paid more if they take on extra responsibilities.

Mayor John Biggs is currently paid £80,176 a year, while the deputy mayors get an extra £32,070 and cabinet members receive £21,380 plus the basic allowance.

You may also want to watch:

Councillors signed off the pay rise last week.

Independent councillor Andrew Wood abstained on the proposal, saying the council’s report did not make it clear that members were receiving a pay rise.

Most Read

  1. 1 Petition launched to open up the Thames for a walk on the river side
  2. 2 Café could be set up in east London to deal with long-Covid
  3. 3 Do you remember this blazing inferno on the Regent's Canal?
  1. 4 Jailed: Smash-and-grab perfume raiders get 18 years between them
  2. 5 London City Island's new ballet centre named after Ballymore chairman
  3. 6 New editor calls for your views on this paper
  4. 7 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted pictures of victim on social media
  5. 8 New street market coming to Docklands is Will's passion
  6. 9 Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
  7. 10 Arrests as police step up drugs raids

He said: “At a time when CPI inflation is 0.9pc so we are basically voting for an increase over and above inflation and I think at the bare minimum that is what the report should have said.

"It should have made clear what the increase was.”

Mayor John Biggs added: "I think we agreed some time ago that we would peg our allowances to local government increases.

"That can obviously be reconsidered.”

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem calls for wider celebration of Bangladesh 50th anniversary

East End ready for Bangladesh 50th anniversary with a Brick Lane makeover

Mike Brooke

person
Cllr Asma Begum

Tower Hamlets commission calls for 'radical steps' to tackle racism

Rachael Burford, Ldrs

person
How local authority sees a traffic free Brick Lane

Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane

Mike Brooke

person
Campaign for over 65s to get their Covid jabs

Coronavirus

Low first jab rate in borough despite Covid vaccination centre milestone

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus