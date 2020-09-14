TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images PA/PA Photos

Work has started on temporary lanes aimed at making room for cyclists heading to and from Docklands.

A map showing where the lanes are being added. Picture: TfL A map showing where the lanes are being added. Picture: TfL

The new route runs from Burdett Road, Mile End, towards Westferry and forms part of the Mayor of London’s streetspace plan to create more space for walking and cycling.

Will Norman, the mayor’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “ We are determined our city’s recovery from coronavirus will be clean, green and sustainable.

“The mayor’s streetspace plans are making it safer and more convenient for millions more journeys to be made on foot or by bike across the capital.

“I am delighted Londoners in this part of east London are set to benefit from this transformative programme.”

TfL consulted on plans for a new cycleway in the area last year. It was selected as a route with the best potential for growing numbers of cyclists.

Work has started to create the first sections along Burdett Road which will use plastic posts, known as “wands”, to separate cyclists from motor traffic and speed up the lane’s construction.

The section will run between the junction of Burdett Road and Mile End Road and Burdett Road and Bow Common Lane.

The first section is expected to be complete by mid October and work on the remaining sections to Westferry is due to start later this autumn.

The route connects to cycleways two and three with TfL planning to convert the temporary cycle lanes into a permanent cycle route (which has already been consulted on) at a later date.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said the segregated lanes are vital to encourage more people to cycle.

“We’ve seen the popularity of cycleways two and three into central London. This new route will help more communities access these routes and feel it’s a safe, healthy, enjoyable and environmentally friendly way to travel,” he added.

Sam Monck, TfL’s head of healthy streets investment delivery planning, pledged to continue working with Tower Hamlets Council on further plans for walking and cycling.

TfL has awarded £30million across all 33 boroughs for about 860 schemes as part of the streetspace programme.

Projects range from temporary cycle lanes, more space in town centres, low traffic neighbourhoods and school streets.

To date, more than 50km of temporary cycle lanes have been built or are under construction across the capital.