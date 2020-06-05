Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Tower Hamlets since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Deaths in Tower Hamlets rose by 86 per cent in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 213 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 396 in the second 10 - up to May 15.

The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.

Tower Hamlets also recorded a rise in care home deaths - up 329pc from 14 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 60 deaths in the second 10 weeks.

Deaths in hospitals were up 71pc, from 115 to 197, while those at home rose by 82pc, from 61 to 111.

The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.