Londdon Marathon: Bow doctor takes on challege for the London Air Ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 April 2019

Jan Trojanowski will be taking part in the London marathon. Pic: Lodon Air Ambulance

Jan Trojanowski will be taking part in the London marathon. Pic: Lodon Air Ambulance

Archant

A doctor living in Bow will be swapping his stethoscope for a pair of running shoes by taking part in the London Marathon tomorrow.

Jan Trojanowski hopes to raise much needed funds for the London Air Ambulance where he has been working for the last six months.

The charity, which is based at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, provides vital life-saving treatment across the capital.

Jan, who is originally from Vancouver in Canada, said: “I wanted to do something to raise the profile of the charity.

“Since I'm not much good at shaking hands and making speeches, I thought I'd go to one of my relative strengths which is running around at a decent pace.

“The work that London's Air Ambulance Charity does on an everyday basis is important to the people of London and all who visit it. “To help support that, in this small way, was important for me to do.”

Louise Robertshaw, the charity's director of fundraising and marketing, said: “We're excited to see all of our marathon participants take on tomorrow's race, and are really looking forward to seeing one of our own take on the challenge for our charity and cross the finish line.

“We'll be backing Jan every step of the way, along with all of those other superstars completing the race.”

